‘Before December…’: MS Dhoni on playing for CSK in IPL 2027

MS Dhoni could take a call on whether he can play the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) or not by December this year. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain joked at a healthcare event that he may need a visit to a doctor before December this year to take a call on whether he will play or not.

The 44-year-0ld Dhoni, the only active player in the league who was one of the captains during its inaugural edition in 2008, had missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign. “Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” said Dhoni in a video posted by ANI.