‘Before December…’: MS Dhoni on playing for CSK in IPL 2027

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MS Dhoni could take a call on whether he can play the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) or not by December this year. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain joked at a healthcare event that he may need a visit to a doctor before December this year to take a call on whether he will play or not.
The 44-year-0ld Dhoni, the only active player in the league who was one of the captains during its inaugural edition in 2008, had missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign. “Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” said Dhoni in a video posted by ANI.
“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them,” he added.
CSK are the joint most succesfull team in the history of the IPL, having won the tournament five times. All of them have come with Dhoni as captain, with the last of those being in the 2023 season. Dhoni had briefly stepped down as captain in the 2022 season but took the reins again after a disastrous run that saw CSK not qualify for the playoffs for the first time.
After 2023, he stepped down as skipper again, this time handing the position to Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK have failed to make it past the group stage ever since. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. His last game for India was in the semifinal of the World Cup in November 2019. This made him eligible to be retained as uncapped player ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL. CSK did that and Dhoni’s role with the bat that season was as a finisher, coming as late down the order as possible.