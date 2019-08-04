WATCH: Lt. Colonel MS Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his battalion

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is currently on a two-month break from the sport to serve his Territorial Army regiment, was seen playing volleyball with his company. The veteran cricketer, who was heavily criticised for his slow approach during the recently-concluded World Cup, began his army stint on July 31 and is expected to undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several glories, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). He was handed the position along with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, a leading expert in close combat warfare in 2011.

Dhoni has been seen in the army uniform on numerous occasions. He was recently caught in a controversy for sporting the Indian Army insignia on his glove during India’s opening fixture against South Africa at the World Cup.

Dhoni is not part of the full-fledged Indian squad that is currently on the tour to West Indies. In the absence of Dhoni, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is keeping the wickets for India.