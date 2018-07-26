MS Dhoni pips Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli as India’s most admired sports personality

MS Dhoni was also the second most admired person in India only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi MS Dhoni was also the second most admired person in India only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MS Dhoni is the most admired sports personality in India. According to a recent survey by yougov.co.uk, Dhoni finished ahead of current India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni was also the second most admired person in India only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results were announced after the website conducted various polls and surveys with a database of more than 4 million people. While Dhoni emerged at the top with an admiration score of 7.7 percent, Tendulkar was next best at sixth with 6.8 percent, while Virat Kohli could only secure a score of 4.8 percent.

MS Dhoni, who has won the T20 World Cup and the ICC World cup, is the most successful India Test captain of all time, winning 27 games and leading them to the No 1 spot in the ICC Rankings in 2009 for the first time ever. Dhoni is still playing in the India ODI and T20I sides as a keeper batsman and perhaps this is why his public spotlight shines slightly brighter than the retired Tendulkar. However, his performances in the England tour was not up to his high standards and faced criticism from fans.

Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the other sportspersons who enjoy widespread popularity in India. While Ronaldo bagged 2.60 percent votes Messi secured 2.00 percent votes. With 1.60 percent votes, David Beckham is also in the elusive list.

