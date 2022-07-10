scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

MS Dhoni pays visit to India team at Edgbaston

On Thursday, Dhoni was spotted in the Wimbledon crowd sitting with his friends cheering on his favourite tennis stars.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 10, 2022 12:03:07 am
Some photos of Dhoni chatting with India opener Ishan Kishan was shared from the BCCI Twitter handle captioned, " Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" (Twitter/BCCI)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was recently spotted attending a Wimbledon game on the occasion of his 41st birthday, dropped in on the India team touring England after the 2nd T20I in Edgbaston on Saturday.

Some photos of Dhoni chatting with India opener Ishan Kishan as well as a few others was shared from the BCCI Twitter handle captioned, ” Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!”

In Saturday’s match, India defeated England by 49 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sent into bat, India managed a decent 170 for eight. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit a 20-ball 31 and Rishabh Pant made 15-ball 26.

Chris Jordan (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Richard Gleeson (3/15) snared three wickets on debut.

Chasing, England kept wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Dhoni, who sported a grey blazer and black shades, was seen posing for a photo while watching the Wimbledon quarterfinals which has been shared by Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle and his IPL franchise CSK. Wimbledon posted it with a caption, “An Indian icon watching on (emoticon of Indian flag) #Wimbledon | @msdhoni”

Former Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar was also present in the Wimbledon crowd watching the Sania Mirza in action during her mixed doubles semifinal.

