JSCA Stadium to get MS Dhoni pavilion?

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will reportedly be honoured with a stand in his name at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. According to social media reports, the south stand at the JCSA Stadium will be named as “MS Dhoni pavilion” and a placard for the same has already been installed.

The reports have come just a few days before the BCCI will announce the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Dhoni, who had an excellent ODI series in Australia and New Zealand, is likely to be included in the squad.

The 3rd ODI, which will be played between the two teams on March 8th, will be played in Ranchi, which is Dhoni’s hometown.

The 37-year-old was recently pegged as the most important guy for India at the upcoming World Cup tournament in May by the chief selector MSK Prasad. “Undoubtedly. He is going to be the most important guy for India in the World Cup: be it in his advisory role to Virat, be it with his wicketkeeping, be it with is on-field mentoring of young players,” he said.

“The way Mahi has played in the last couple of series, in Australia and New Zealand, the message is very, very clear: now he has decided to play his natural way. This is the Dhoni that we know. We will be very happy if he can replicate those fearless knocks, using that brutal force he has within him,” he further said.