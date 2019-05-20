WATCH: MS Dhoni hints at hanging his boots, reveals post-retirement plans

It has been highly speculated that the upcoming World Cup in England, which starts from May 30, maybe MS Dhoni’s final appearance in the cricketing extravaganza. However, the former India skipper has now himself fuelled the debate by revealing that what he might prefer to do after signing off from the cricketing arena.

Advertising

In a video that has been doing rounds across various social media platforms, Dhoni can be seen praising his painting skills and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also goes on to display three of his best artworks.

Each and every Dhoni fans must Watch this stunning video #WhyDhoniWhy @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/OGUOgpnQHn — Svasan (@ssvasan91) 20 May 2019

The first painting is a landscape artwork and is followed by a drawing of an airplane, which the Thala describes it as ‘a mode of transport in the future.’ The final painting is a replica of him holding the bat and donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey.

“I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it’s time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings,” the 37-year-old can be heard saying in the video.

The cricketer retired from Test cricket in 2014 and has so far made 341 ODI appearances. Dhoni has been included in India’s 15-man World Cup squad as the team’s first choice wicket-keeper and after the conclusion of IPL 2019, the cricketer confirmed that he will play in the next season.