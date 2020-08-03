Rohit Sharma responds to Suresh Raina calling him ‘next MS Dhoni’

Rohit Sharma with his former India captain MS Dhoni. (Source: File) Rohit Sharma with his former India captain MS Dhoni. (Source: File)

After Suresh Raina lauded Rohit Sharma as the “next MS Dhoni” last week, the 33-year-old India opener has come out and played down the comparisons between him and the Jharkhand dasher.

Raina has the experience of playing under both the players in his career, with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and with Rohit at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. Drawing parallels with Dhoni, Raina described India’s limited-overs vice-captain as a leader who tends to back the youngsters and listens to everyone in the dressing room.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team. He is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players, and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast.

On being asked about his former teammate’s comments, Rohit said that Dhoni is one of a kind and ‘nobody can be like him’.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that. Every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit said in a video on Twitter.

Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo

Rohit is the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) captain with four titles, one more than the former India captain Dhoni. In 2019, Rohit’s Mumbai Indians defeated Dhoni’s CSK in a final which went right down to the wire.

Aside from IPL, Rohit has also captained India ten times till now, having an impressive 80% win percentage.

