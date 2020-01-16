Follow Us:
Cricket fans wonder if MS Dhoni’s career is over after BCCI drops him from central contract

MS Dhoni's future is once again a topic of debate as cricket fans across the globe continue to speculate over the former India captain's future after he was dropped from BCCI's latest annual contract list.

MS Dhoni prepares to bat during an ODI cricket match against Australia in Ranchi on March 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI list of centrally contracted players on Thursday, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who last played in 2019 World Cup.

On Thursday, the BCCI announced central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni, who was earlier in the A category that fetches a player Rs 5 crore, was omitted from the list.

Cricket fans across the globe speculated over the former India captain’s future after the announcement.

While Dhoni has remained coy over his future, team India head coach Ravi Shastri had recently said that the 38-year-old wicketkeeper could call it a day on his ODI career but a return in T20 cricket is on the cards, provided he did well in IPL 2020.

Soon after #ThankYouDhoni started trending top in India as fans expressed their anguish on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced central contracts for players for the 2019-20 season. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the only three players in A+ category, there’s no place for MS Dhoni in the entire list.

