“Dhoni not this match please”: Pakistan fan makes hilarious plea before India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in Dubai on Sunday. This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns since the 2019 World Cup league match in Manchester more than two years ago.

Tickets for the game, as expected, were sold out within hours of going on sale. Pakistan have never beaten India at any cricket World Cup – the record stands at 7-0 in favour of India in the 50-over format, while it is 5-0 in the T20 form.

While an ICC trophy has eluded Kohli as a leader, he will have plenty of experience to tap into with the addition of team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural World T20 trophy in 2007 and the 50-over title four years later.

As the Indo-Pak clash nears the d-day, the banters and fun have begun with fans joining in the revelry. In one of such recent instance, a Pakistan fan girl was seen asking Indian players and mentor MS Dhoni to not perform against Pakistan.

“Rahul, please don’t play good tomorrow. No, please don’t play good tomorrow,” she can be heard saying as the India opener was making his way back after a practice session. A few moments, as Dhoni emerged into the scene he is also heard answering a question from the crowd, saying, “Humara kaam hi aisa hai.” The woman who asked Rahul to not perform then says to MSD, “Mahi just leave this match… in the next match. Not this match please.”

Pakistan fans doing friendly banters with @MSDhoni and Rahul 😂❤pic.twitter.com/6XWUnYn717 — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) October 23, 2021

India vs Pakistan begins at 7.30 PM on Sunday evening.