MS Dhoni never dwelled on his own performance, focus was always on how team could do well: Gary Kirsten

Their stint together yielded India the 2011 World Cup trophy and former India coach Gary Kirsten in an exclusive chat with The Indian Express on the Idea Exchange programme doffed his hat to the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him “the ultimate team player”.

Dhoni, who is the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, is renowned as a great leader among his teammates. However, he is rarely seen in the frame when the team is celebrating or posing with the cups.

Reading into this, Kirsten said, “I think he’s just an ultimate team player. He is a great leader, his interest is in the performance of the team.”

“As a captain, his mindset was always to look at the team first and see the way the team could be thriving. He never dwelled on his own performances. His focus was always on how the team could do well,” said the 54-year-old former South African opener.

The World Cup-winning coach also went on to speak about his coaching philosophy and said, “I think every environment requires something different. So it’s really about understanding the environment you are working in. For example, working with a lot of senior players requires a different leadership as compared to when you are with a group of junior, inexperienced players.

Indian cricket coach Gary Kirsten talks to Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session in Bangalore, India, Wednesday in 2011. (AP Photo) Indian cricket coach Gary Kirsten talks to Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a training session in Bangalore, India, Wednesday in 2011. (AP Photo)

“So, it’s really understanding that environment. Your style of leadership will be based on what the requirements are. Young players need a bit more guidance and direction. Senior players just need an environment where they feel they can make a contribution. I think a lot of it just depends on the environment that you are working in as a coach.

Kirsten who is currently working in the IPL with Gujarat Titans also shed light on his conversation with the reinvigorated Hardik Pandya, who is captaining the franchise.

“We’ve had a number of conversations, but, you know, the coaching conversations are mostly not about me giving him directions. It is more about me helping him understand what he wants to achieve with his batting. He has got some good clarity in that space. He realised that he’s going to play a very different role in this team as a batsman, compared to what he has done in his previous franchise.

“He has absolutely thrived in that new role. I mean, he’s class. He’s a fantastic batsman, he can play in a lot of different ways. He’s not one dimensional in his ball striking. He can rotate strike and he can get the ball to the boundary. Those kinds of batsmen are very dangerous. They can do different things on a field. I think he’s played with great maturity and he has handled the pressure situations really well when he walked into bat with two down quickly. So, I have been nothing but impressed with that journey,” Kirsten added.