MS Dhoni needs to work on CSK batting order: Gautam Gambhir

As the second leg of the IPL resumes on Sunday, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir thinks MS Dhoni needs to work on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order. Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, the southpaw said, “MS was a player who would have actually batted at number 4 or 5 but we have seen in the first leg that he normally bats at number 6 or 7. There are times when he has pushed Sam Curran before him as well. The reason behind this is that he’s probably trying to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper who can lead the side and keep wickets.

“If the situation comes to a point where he probably has to play 8 or 10 balls, he can just go out there and whack them. But it’s going to be difficult for him because once you are not playing international cricket, IPL is a very difficult tournament. It’s not like CPL and other leagues. IPL is where you face top-quality bowlers. For me, I think the biggest challenge for CSK will be that the top order needs to fire.”

He also gave his thoughts on why Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the title yet. “He’s (Virat) got people like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, which is a huge cushion to have. Even if it’s not Maxwell, AB is a massive cushion because he is the only one who can take on someone like Jasprit Bumrah. I have not seen anyone else who has done it that consistently against Bumrah but AB is a freak.”

“But yes obviously, from Virat’s standard they would want to go out and dominate the opposition, especially in the IPL. There’s international cricket where you’ve got 5 or 6 top international bowlers which you don’t have in the IPL. You probably get 2 or 3 international bowlers and then you’ve got domestic bowlers who you could dominate. So, probably there’s a lot of pressure on Virat and AB as well, which could be one of the reasons and year after year, if you don’t win the title, the pressure keeps on increasing.”

Gambhir also strongly believes that Chris Gayle should open for Punjab Kings. “He has to open the batting. If Chris Gayle is in your team, then why would you want him to bat at number three. It makes no sense for anyone to put him there. West Indies did that and now, Punjab Kings are doing that. I have no clue why that has been the case. If Chris is in your playing 11, he has to open the batting because he is not going to waste balls. At number three, he will have to run for a lot of singles as compared to opening. He could probably get you off to a flyer.”

In an interaction with the same show, former Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said that he thinks Glenn Maxwell flourishes when he is allowed to play freely, “I think there are certain players who flourish in a certain atmosphere. I think, sometimes, you do not put a lot of pressure on them and you just allow that player to be what they are and sometimes that makes a big difference to the player’s psyche. I think you will have to give a pat on the back to RCB’s management here. We all know what Maxwell can do and credit goes to RCB’s team management here for allowing him to play the way he wants to.”