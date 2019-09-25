MS Dhoni 2nd most admired man in India, Mary Kom most admired woman: Survey

MS Dhoni is the second most admired man in India, second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a survey.

YouGov conducted a survey of 42,000 people from across 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.

In India, the two most admired men and women have been found to be PM Narendra Modi and boxer Mary Kom. Among men, Dhoni is second on the list.

I have great admiration for PM Modi for starting from such humble beginnings and confidently making it to the world’s biggest stage.People like him and MS Dhoni are proof that hard work can take you to the very top in India, no matter where you come from. — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) September 23, 2019

According to the survey, Modi has an admiration rating of 15.66%. Dhoni is second with 8.58%. Among Indian men, Sachin Tendulkar (5.81%), Virat Kohli (4.46%) follow Modi and Dhoni.

Among women, Mary Kom (10.36% admiration rating) is the only Indian who is in the top 25 in the world. Among Indians, those who follow her in admiration rating are Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj and Deepika Padukone.

According to a release by YouGov, the survey measured the awareness, likability, trustworthiness and influence of international celebrities in the following categories – health, wellness and beauty/ personal care, technology/ automotive, fashion, apparel and accessories, food, drink and travel and financial services.