MS Dhoni 2nd most admired man in India, Mary Kom most admired woman: Survey

MS Dhoni is the second most admired man in India, second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a survey of 42,000 people from across 41 countries. Mary Kom is the most admired woman.

MS Dhoni is the most admired sportsperson in India and the second most admired man, second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the 2019 YouGov survey. (File Photo/Reuters)

MS Dhoni is the second most admired man in India, second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a survey.

YouGov conducted a survey of 42,000 people from across 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.

In India, the two most admired men and women have been found to be PM Narendra Modi and boxer Mary Kom. Among men, Dhoni is second on the list.

According to the survey, Modi has an admiration rating of 15.66%. Dhoni is second with 8.58%. Among Indian men, Sachin Tendulkar (5.81%), Virat Kohli (4.46%) follow Modi and Dhoni.

Among women, Mary Kom (10.36% admiration rating) is the only Indian who is in the top 25 in the world. Among Indians, those who follow her in admiration rating are Kiran Bedi, Lata Mangeshkar, Sushma Swaraj and Deepika Padukone.

According to a release by YouGov, the survey measured the awareness, likability, trustworthiness and influence of international celebrities in the following categories – health, wellness and beauty/ personal care, technology/ automotive, fashion, apparel and accessories, food, drink and travel and financial services.

