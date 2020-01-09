MS Dhoni may soon end ODI career, in contention for T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni (File Photo) Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni (File Photo)

MS Dhoni may soon end his ODI career, head coach Ravi Shastri revealed on Thursday. Dhoni, who has played 350 ODIs for India, the last being in the World Cup last year, is in contention to be part of the India T20I team if he has a good IPL season, the head coach also said.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career… In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” Shastri told CNN News18.

“People must respect that he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while.

“At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts.”

Shastri said the 38-year-old veteran stumper, who has led India to two World Cup wins – the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 – could still be a contender for the T20 World Cup later this year if he does well in IPL 2020.

“So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then…”

Dhoni’s last outing in India colours was during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century.

Shastri said form and experience will be taken into consideration while picking the team for the shortest format’s biggest event.

“We will have to consider the person’s experience and form. They will bat in the number 5-6 position. If Dhoni plays well in the IPL then he does put himself in contention.”

Shastri had earlier said with the IPL set to be the last T20 engagement before the World Cup in Australia, the competition would more or less provide him with his 15-member-squad. He would keep a keen eye on the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman and note his performances on his own.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd