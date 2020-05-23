‘I have to bat at 5 or 6, so I try to emulate MS Dhoni’: Mahmudullah

MS Dhoni in action at Cricket World Cup. (Reuters/File Photo) MS Dhoni in action at Cricket World Cup. (Reuters/File Photo)

After making his international debut back in 2004 against Bangladesh, former India skipper MS Dhoni has always remained as the fans’ favourites. His leadership qualities along with the cool composure helped him earn plaudits from across the globe. The list was not limited to the fans as his influence on the pitch left several cricketers both past and current into his admirers.

Among the many, Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah also seeks inspiration from the talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman and he recently revealed that he is a ‘huge fan’ of Dhoni.

“I’m a huge fan of MS Dhoni, the way he controls himself. He also batted at five-six for the India team and whenever I sit idle I try to watch his innings, even watch live games of his. And try to learn how he composes himself in the game,” Mahmudullah said during a live Facebook chat with CricFrenzy.

He further appreciated Dhoni’s consistency in ODIs and tries to emulate the same qualities while playing.

“It is not easy having 50 plus average in ODI cricket for so many matches and having a strike rate of 90 plus, it’s amazing and the way he controls the game till the last, similarly I also have to bat at five-six so I try to learn these things from him. He’s been a great influence in my cricket arena,” he added.

Under Mahmudullah’s captaincy, Bangladesh secured their first-ever T20I win over India in November last year. Bangladesh eventually failed to clinch the three-match series, losing 2-1 in the end but former India cricketer Irfan Pathan then stated that Mahmudullah’s leadership qualities had a hint of Dhoni’s captaincy.

“There was a hint of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his captaincy as he also used part-time bowlers after the power play which is a strategy often used by Dhoni,” Pathan had said during the ‘Nerolac Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

