‘If MS Dhoni plays in T20 World Cup, it would be easier for us’: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni. (Source: AP Photo) Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni. (Source: AP Photo)

After India’s heartbreaking exit from the World Cup last year, MS Dhoni has remained aloof from the sport, with both former cricketers and fans questioning if he can still make a comeback to the national side.

However, teammate Kuldeep Yadav strongly feels that Dhoni is in fine form and should be included in the national camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

“I am of course missing MS Dhoni. Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence,” Kuldeep told Sportskeeda in a chat.

“As far as his retirement is concerned, it is Dhoni’s decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that. He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us [India].”

Dhoni’s much-anticipated comeback to the sport was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Indian Premier League was indefinitely suspended because of it. He was among the few cricketers who had joined Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) training camp in March.

Because of the lack of involvement with the national team, former legends like K Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev believe that it’s getting increasingly difficult for the Jharkhand dasher to make an international return. Even his former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, believes that the wicketkeeper-batsman may have already played his last match for India.

