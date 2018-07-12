‘Kya main pagal hoon?’ When MS Dhoni lost his ‘cool’ with Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav with MS Dhoni after a match. (Source: AP/File) Kuldeep Yadav with MS Dhoni after a match. (Source: AP/File)

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gained the reputation of being “Captain Cool” because of his calm and composed behaviour on the field, even in tense situations. The 37-year old had led India to three ICC trophies over the years as captain and his ability to keep things cool has been regarded as the reason for the success. But, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, in an interview, revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman has an angry side as well.

Speaking to Vikram Sathaye in the web series What The Duck, the left-arm spinner revealed an incident when Dhoni lost his cool with him in the middle of the match. Yadav, who attended the show with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, narrated the incident which took place during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017.

“Wherever I pitched the ball, it went for six. The ground was so small. After every six, I would look at Mahi (Dhoni). He would say, ‘it wasn’t that far, you should keep it further’,” the 24-year old said.

He further added: “And when I was bowling my fourth over; the batsman reverse swept me for four. Mahi bhai came to me and said, ‘remove cover, move him deep and bring point up’. And I said, ‘No Mahi bhai, that’s okay’.”

“After hearing this, Mahi bhai got angry and said, “Kya main pagal hoon yaha pe, mai 300 ODI khela hoon (You think I’m mad? I’ve played 300 ODIs)’,” he said.

Coincidentally, Yadav managed to pick up the wicket soon after adjusting the field as per Dhoni’s instructions. In the match, the bowler gave away 52 runs with 3 wickets in his 4 overs. India managed to win the match by 88 runs with Rohit Sharma slamming a 35-ball hundred.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd