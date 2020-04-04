MS has a point: Virat Kohli explains why Kevin Pietersen is still Dhoni’s first Test wicket

There has been banter between MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen since 2011. (Source: youtube/Reuters/File) There has been banter between MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen since 2011. (Source: youtube/Reuters/File)

MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen’s banter on whether the England player was his first Test wicket goes back to 2011.

This in reference to a Test match between India and England at Lord’s (21 July 2011).

Zaheer Khan was injured and Dhoni chipped in with a spell.

Nine balls into his spell Dhoni almost got a nick from KP’s bat – Billy Bowden gave him out. However, Pietersen reviewed it and the decision was overruled.

This incident was once again brought up in April 2017 during an IPL match between Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians.

This time Pietersen was inside the commentary box talking to Manoj Tiwary who was fielding at slips. KP told Tiwary to go and tell MS Dhoni that he (Pietersen) is a better golfer than him.

Tiwary did it the next ball to which Dhoni responded saying, “He’s still my 1st test wicket.”

VIDEO: On the MIC – @msdhoni stumps @KP24 … KP to MSD – Who is a better golfer? Dhoni’s reply was priceless https://t.co/enaG6O4SbV #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2017

During Pietersen’s Instagram Live chat with Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday, this debate came up once again. This is how it went-

KP: “A lot of people told me, I am Dhoni’s first test wicket. I referred it & I was given not out remember?”

Virat: “Yeah, I know. Look the thing is, MS has a point, It came up on the stump mics and nothing came on the hotspot so he has a point.”

KP: “Oh, you stop backing him”

Seems like this story will continue to weave on for a long time.

