Don’t think we need to protect MS Dhoni, he will protect the citizens: Army chief

After MS Dhoni undertook duties like patrolling, guard and post duty while he serves with his battalion in Kashmir, the Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said that he does not think that the former Indian cricket captain needs protection and would be protecting the citizens instead.

Since the news broke out, concern for the safety of Dhoni, who opted to serve the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment, in the Valley has been brought up.

The Army Chief, however, was quoted by NDTV as saying, “When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to also be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task.”

“In fact, he will be protecting a lot of other people because he will now be performing with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para). It is a very good battalion and they have been performing line of communication duties, static protection and he will be a part of it,” he said.

“I don’t think we will need to protect him, he will protect the citizens and garrison entrusted to his task,” the Army Chief said. He added that Dhoni will be taking on responsibilities of patrolling, guard and post duty and live like any other soldier.

MS Dhoni’s decision to serve the Indian Army comes after his approach in the World Cup 2019 came under scrutiny and speculations began to mount over his retirement from international cricket.