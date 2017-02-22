MS Dhoni leaves luxury car, airplane to travel in train after 13 years

MS Dhoni with his Jharkhand team-mates in train. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni with his Jharkhand team-mates in train. (Source: Instagram)

MS Dhoni is off national duty as India are not playing any limited overs game. But the former captain isn’t off the cricket field. He was appointed the captain of the Jharkhand cricket team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premium one-day tournament in India.

And as Dhoni is know for delivering epics, he did one on Wednesday when he posted a picture on his Instagram account travelling with his Jharkhand team-mates. That is not the catch. The skipper is travelling with his team in a train.

Dhoni, along with his team-mates, were travelling to Kolkata for their opening match of Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka on February 25 at the Eden Gardens stadium.

Jharkhand play their second match against Chattisgarh at the same ground a day later on February 26. The team will stay in West Bengal only as their third match is in Kaylani.

Last season, Dhoni turned up for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but not as a captain. This year, he was announced as the captain two days after IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants removed him from captaincy.

Dhoni had announced to step down as India captain in January though he made himself available for as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He last played in the ODI and T20I series against England which India won under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

The former India captain generally travels in his ‘Hummer’ but this time he travelled in AC 1st-Tier from Hatia to Howarh. “I am travelling in a train after 13 years. It is a long route and I will enjoy it. I’ll talk to my team-mates and enjoy,” Dhoni was quoted as saying.

