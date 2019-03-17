MS Dhoni is a legend, I don’t want people to compare: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been widely touted as a capable successor to MS Dhoni for India once the former India captain bids adieu to cricket. Comparisons between the two keepers have been widespread with Pant at the receiving end of criticism for his poor work behind the stumps. The southpaw was a part of the playing XI for India in the last two ODIs of against Australia in Mohali and New Delhi. In those two games, he scored 51 runs and his glovework was below par.

Advertising

But the 21-year-old wants to learn from his tutor. “I’m not thinking about the comparison too much. As a player, I want to learn from him (Dhoni). He’s a legend of the game. I don’t want people to compare but I can’t stop them from doing so. I’m close to him and talk to him about everything how I can improve my game on and off the field,” Pant told PTI.

“I’ve learned lots of things from them (Kohli and Dhoni) like discipline, how to take the pressure, how to learn from other people’s mistakes and implement it on your game. There’s been a lot of learning,” he added.

Currently, Pant is not keeping the World Cup in his headspace. “I haven’t thought about that (World Cup) too much right now because we are playing in India and the conditions are different (from England). Last week we had Australia series, now we have IPL coming up. So we have matches regular. When I’ll go to England only then I’ll think about that,” he explained.

Advertising

On being asked about former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s comment, who called him a wild horse which needs to be tamed, Pant said, “I’m not saying I’m perfect. I want to learn and keep improving every day”.

“When I went there (Australia), I had something inside, wanted to win a series outside India. Every team member was thinking that we have to do something different and make our team win the series. Every time we go out on to the field, we only think of winning the game. That’s the only thing we are focusing,” he concluded.