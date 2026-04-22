MS Dhoni edges closer to IPL 2026 return after wicketkeeping stint at Wankhede Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Friday, April 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s chances of playing his first match in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on Thursday moved closer after the 44-year-old had his first wicketkeeping session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The session lasted nearly 40 minutes when two batsmen – Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel – were batting with the former captain behind the stumps. Observers, who have been witnesses to multiple training sessions, felt that this was the first time they had seen the Jharakhand cricketer undergo wicketkeeping drills behind the nets.

After his wicketkeeping session, Dhoni padded up for a batting session and batted for close to an hour, first facing the CSK bowlers before taking throwdowns.