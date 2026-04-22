MS Dhoni edges closer to IPL 2026 return after wicketkeeping stint at Wankhede Stadium

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s chances of playing his first match in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on Thursday moved closer after the 44-year-old had his first wicketkeeping session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
The session lasted nearly 40 minutes when two batsmen – Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel – were batting with the former captain behind the stumps. Observers, who have been witnesses to multiple training sessions, felt that this was the first time they had seen the Jharakhand cricketer undergo wicketkeeping drills behind the nets.
After his wicketkeeping session, Dhoni padded up for a batting session and batted for close to an hour, first facing the CSK bowlers before taking throwdowns.
Rule No. 1: Don’t step out when Thala’s behind the stumps
Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again 😂💪#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026
The 44-year-old has been on the sidelines for CSK’s first six matches, recovering from a calf strain. The franchise had released a statement ahead of the start of the season that he would miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026.
The wait for fans to see Dhoni in CSK colours has extended for more than that duration, and if he does take the field on Thursday, it would be 25 days since the current season started.
CSK have played six games without Dhoni this season, and they are in eighth place on the points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team have lost four matches and won two. Dhoni followed CSK’s home matches from the team hotel but has been seen in practice sessions. When facing throwdowns, he has shown no discomfort.
CSK have been ravaged by injuries over the past week, with pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026. The franchise is yet to name a replacement for both players, leading up to their clash against MI.
Bas! No more “Where is?” “Kidhar hai?” “Joining when?” comments! ✋ pic.twitter.com/NxEA3ardUl
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2026
Mumbai Indians received a big boost ahead of their clash against CSK, as all-rounder Will Jacks linked up with the squad. The Englishman practiced with the team on Tuesday, raising hopes of possibly featuring in Thursday’s match.
MI halted their four-game losing streak when they defeated the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in Ahmedabad on Monday
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