WATCH: MS Dhoni hits nets in Ranchi, begins training for IPL 2026

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is back where he belongs, as he appears to have begun his preparation for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The social media handle of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) posted a video featuring Dhoni on Saturday.

“Pride of JSCA. Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” read the caption of the video posted by JSCA on Instagram.

WATCH: MS DHONI BACK IN ACTION

Dhoni is seen padding up, readying himself to hit the nets. He was also seen having a conversation with former Indian cricketer and current JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary in the video in Ranchi.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has continued his franchise cricket career, featuring for CSK. Dhoni has played for the Chennai-based franchise in all seasons barring 2016 and 2017, when CSK were banned and Dhoni featured for Rising Pune Supergiants.

CSK had a poor campaign in IPL 2025, finishing last in the points table with just four wins from 14 league games. Dhoni was also appointed stand-in captain of CSK following an injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early last season. The five-time champions ended the season with eight points, tied with Rajasthan Royals. Of the four wins for CSK last season, two came in their last three games as they endured a poor season and were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. Dhoni himself had a poor season with the bat, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

The 2026 season could well be Dhoni’s last year playing in the IPL, with age not on his side. Dhoni is 44 years old at the moment and is already one of the oldest players ever to play in the league.

CSK also changed their approach in the auction, going for young new talents over well-established names. They paid a hefty sum of 28.40 crore to acquire UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan big-hitter Kartik Sharma, paying 14.20 crore each.