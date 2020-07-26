‘If MS Dhoni doesn’t do well in IPL 2020, then his door is definitely shut’

MS Dhoni has not played for India since last July. (Source: File) MS Dhoni has not played for India since last July. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni has been at the centre of a speculative storm about his retirement ever since he took a sabbatical from cricket last July, but he is set to make his comeback in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former India captain hit the training nets for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in March itself but the league was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he will make his return in the IPL 2020 on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dean Jones, a former Australian cricketer and a cricket commentator, though has concerns about Dhoni’s return in the cash-rich league with his age being a factor.

“If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he’s away, but if he doesn’t do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he’s left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him,” Jones told the Times of India.

“He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this — trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break,” Jones told the Times of India.

After the 39-year-old’s break, India showed faith in the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as wicketkeepers in limited-overs cricket. But Jones believes that the lack of a finisher in the Indian team is more real of an issue than the wicketkeeper problem.

“He [Dhoni] is an absolute superstar. He is a ‘great’. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant,” he said.

“But, India’s biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya — yes. Just comes down to your balance — who’s hot and who’s not,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been at the helm of CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008 and has led the side to three titles and five runners-up finishes. The current edition of IPL is confirmed to run from September 19 to November 8 and a schedule is expected from BCCI soon.

