Irfan Pathan explains why bowlers in IPL 2020 should be terrified of MS Dhoni

Although MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, the former India captain is expected to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) upcoming IPL 2020 which starts on September 19 in the UAE.

The 39-year-old has led CSK to three IPL titles since the tournament began in 2008. Under his captainship, CSK became the first and only side to retain their IPL title in 2010-11, while finishing as runners-up on five other occasions.

Speaking on the show ‘Cricket Connected’, where he was in conversation with VVS Laxman, former India seamer Irfan Pathan expressed his excitement of witnessing the Jharkhand dasher in action in the cash-rich league.

Pathan claimed that Dhoni, after relieving the burden of international commitment from his shoulders, will be playing without any pressure.

“When it comes to playing in the IPL, I think all the bowlers, even the players who have retired, guys like me as well, they will be very happy not to have to bowl to MS Dhoni, because he is going to go with full flow,” said Pathan.

“I am really looking forward to it, and all the bowlers, be careful. When he plays for CSK, he enjoys that… his best comes out as a batsman as well.”

After Dhoni’s retirement, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma offered his wishes to the two-time World Cup winner.

Referring to the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings’ clash against his Mumbai Indians in this year’s potential IPL opener, Rohit said, “Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss.”

Last year, Dhoni was the highest run-getter for CSK with 416 runs, followed by the likes of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, and Suresh Raina. He also had a team-high strike rate of 134.63.

Dhoni has so far played in 190 IPL matches in which he has amassed 4432 runs and has been the pillar behind the Chennai-based team’s success in the Twenty20 league.

