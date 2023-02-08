scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Nice to learn something new: MS Dhoni posts on Instagram after ages, shares video of ploughing in farm

In his last Insta post which was 108 weeks ago, Dhoni was seen plucking a strawberry from his own farm and eating them.

The post was captioned, "Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work."

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a post on Instagram after 2 years where he is seen driving a tractor and ploughing on a farm.

The post was captioned, “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

In his last Insta post which was 108 weeks ago, he was seen plucking a strawberry from his own farm and eating them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

“If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market,” Dhoni had captioned the post on Instagram.

Recently, a picture of former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni meeting each other went viral on social media. The photo posted by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on its social media handles is captioned, “When the Prince met the Super King! 🦁”.

Ganguly and Dhoni are two of the most decorated captains in the history of Indian cricket alongside Virat Kohli. Dhoni will lead the CSK franchise for the upcoming Indian Premiere League(IPL) 2023 season.

Last season, Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the side but was removed as skipper in the midseason with Dhoni taking back the reigns.

CSK finished ninth in the 10-team tournament last year after winning the title in 2021. Dhoni speaking in the press conference of the final league game of CSK in 2022 had said,” Next season, it shouldn’t be like they are starting from scratch.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:45 IST
