WATCH: MS Dhoni takes ‘free head massage’ near waterfall

Away from cricket, former India skipper MS Dhoni went down memory lane after he shared a post on his official Instagram account where he is taking a “head massage” under a waterfall. The post read, “With 3 waterfalls around Ranchi, v [we] cd [could] do this whenever v [we] wanted but now to do something like this after more than 10yrs brings back the good old memories. head massage for free.”

Dhoni was last seen in action against England during India’s limited overs away fixtures. The visitors won the T20I series while suffering defeat in the ODIs. In Tests, the Virat Kohli-led side lost the first match of the five-match series. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored 42 and 37 in the two ODI innings that he played and would now be back on the cricket field when India play Asia Cup scheduled to take place in UAE from September 15. The selectors are yet to name the squad for the tournament.

India might be getting dominated by the England side in the Test series but Dhoni hailed Kohli for his batting. “He (Kohli) is the best and has already reached a status, where he is close to (being) a legend. So I am very happy for him. And the way he has batted everywhere and in the last few years, he has just been brilliant,” said Dhoni at the launch of an application. “He keeps taking the team forward and that is what you want from a leader. So all the best to him,” Dhoni said.

The right-hander himself called it a day from Test cricket in 2014 while stepping down from the limited overs captaincy in 2017 and has been available as a wicket-keeper batsman since then.

