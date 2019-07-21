MS Dhoni’s request to train with a battalion of the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment for two months has been approved by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, according to Indian Army sources quoted by ANI.

Top Army Sources: MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Indian Army has been approved by General Bipin Rawat. He would train with the Parachute Regiment battalion. Some part of the training is also expected to take place in J&K. Army won’t allow Dhoni to be part of any active Op. pic.twitter.com/jMCHExc9JS — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

According to the sources quoted by ANI, some part of Dhoni’s training is expected to take place in Jammu & Kashmir. However, the Army will not allow Dhoni to be part of any active operations.

According to Army sources quoted by The Print, Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier. Dhoni’s battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, is currently posted in the Valley, according to these sources.

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). This is an honour he was accorded by the Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, a leading expert in close combat warfare.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Dhoni has been seen in his Army greens on many occasions. In the recent World Cup, there was a controversy over a military logo he sported on his wicketkeeping gloves, something that the ICC wanted to be removed.

When he had been given the honorary rank of Lt Col in 2011, Dhoni had said, “Since childhood, I had wanted to join the Army. I used to visit the cantonment area and seeing the soldiers I used to think that one day I will also be among them.”

Chief India selector MSK Prasad confirmed on Sunday that MS Dhoni was not available for the limited-overs series.

“He [MS Dhoni] is unavailable for this series. He has expressed his unavailability. Having said that, we had certain road maps till the World Cup. Subsequently, post the World Cup, we have laid down few more plans. We thought of giving as many opportunities to Rishabh Pant to see he is groomed. That’s our plan right now,” MSK Prasad told the press in Mumbai.