Toggle Menu
Captain Cool to Lt Col – MS Dhoni and his paramilitary regimenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ms-dhoni-indian-army-paramilitary-regiment-5839441/

Captain Cool to Lt Col – MS Dhoni and his paramilitary regiment

MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the 106th Infantry Battalion Territorial Army, an honour he was accorded by the President of India in 2011.

MS Dhoni was made an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in 2011

MS Dhoni is unavailable for the upcoming tour of West Indies as he has taken a two-month sabbatical after the World Cup to serve his paramilitary regiment, a BCCI official said on Saturday. This was a commitment he had made much earlier, the official was also quoted as saying.

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). This is an honour he was accorded by the Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, a leading expert in close combat warfare.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Dhoni has been seen in his Army greens on many occasions. In the recent World Cup, there was a controversy over a military logo he sported on his wicketkeeping gloves, something that the ICC wanted to be removed.

Advertising

However, the military dress is more than just a prop for him.

When he had been given the honorary rank of Lt Col in 2011, Dhoni had said, “Since childhood, I had wanted to join the Army. I used to visit the cantonment area and seeing the soldiers I used to think that one day I will also be among them.”

The 38-year-old former India captain has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, amassing 10,773 ODI runs at an average of over 50 and 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 in Test cricket. With speculation continuing over his future with the Indian team, Dhoni’s longtime friend said on Friday he has no plans to retire immediately.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?
2 T20 Blast 2019: Cameron Delport’s 129 helps Essex achieve record run rate in 200 plus score in T20 cricket
3 Will definitely miss the Indian players in Euro T20 Slam 2019, says Rashid Khan