MS Dhoni booed by Indian spectators during second ODI against England

MS Dhoni might have etched his name in the record books after he went past 10000-run mark in ODI cricket but the former captain was booed by the fans for his slow scoring rate during the second ODI against England at Lord’s. Dhoni scored 37 off 59 balls that included a couple of boundaries while chasing 323 runs on Saturday.

India while chasing 323 were reduced to 140/4 when Dhoni came out in the middle. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he didn’t really know about the incident. Moreover, he told that Dhoni needed to spend some time at the crease as he hadn’t batted much in the recent past.

“I don’t know what was said to him (when he changed bats). After Hardik was dismissed, there was only me, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep. So it wasn’t like there were 2-3 specialist batsmen remaining. He hadn’t batted much, so this was a chance to get a knock. If he had hit a shot earlier and got out, we couldn’t have even batted all 50 overs,” Chahal said.

England Test captain Joe Root was “surprised” with the fans’ behaviour. “Yes (it was surprising), but ultimately it doesn’t really concern us. We always try and judge how we approach the game and how we go about things. We try to maintain a professional approach and be as ruthless as possible. We managed to see India through by bowling them out by the end of the game. So we are looking after our own game and putting ourselves in a strong position by the end of the game,” Root said.

The three-match series is now levelled at 1-1 with the decider scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Headingley.

