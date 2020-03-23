This Day That Year: MS Dhoni’s electrifying skills shatters ‘thousands of Bangladeshi hearts’

MS Dhoni played the finishing role yet again for India. (Reuters) MS Dhoni played the finishing role yet again for India. (Reuters)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni may have been out of action for a long time but his brilliance on the field has left several memories for the fans to cherish. Team India garnered several accolades under his leadership and out of those, the wicketkeeper-batsman produced one such epic moment on this particular day.

Four years ago on March 23, Dhoni’s electrifying display behind the wickets saved helped India pull a victory from the jaws of defeat.

In a must-win group stage encounter in World T20, Dhoni dashed the hopes of several Bangladeshi fans when he completed an impossible run-out to help the Men In Blue win the contest by 1 run.

The contest was played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium with the visitors dominating the proceedings from the word go. After restricting India to post a paltry 146/7 on the board, they were on the verge from wrapping up a contest.

With 11 required from the final six deliveries, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was handed the responsiblity to defend the target. However, a couple of boundaries by veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim saw the equation reduce to two from three balls.

Despite what seemed an easy target, cricket fans witnessed a dramatic choke as Bangladesh lost wickets in consecutive deliveries. Now with 2 required in the final ball, Bangladesh was now hoping to complete a single run and push the match into super overs.

However, that was not the case as some quick running from Dhoni saw him remove the wickets before Mustafizur could make his ground.

MS Dhoni played the finishing role yet again for India, but this time it was his gloves that worked the magic.

“There were quite a few stuff we were discussing; one thing was for sure, we did not want him (Hardik) to bowl a yorker. It had to be a back of a length, but how back of a length, that was the question.

:You don’t want to bowl a wide. We were deciding out field and I think he executed really well. It’s nice to have good plans, but the plan only looks good when it is executed well,” Dhoni said, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Praising a young Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled an unbelievable 19th over, conceding just six runs.

“Bumrah bowled really well; the second over that he bowled, he was under pressure with the field restrictions. It was a reflection of his mis-field and the dropped catch, but he had to forget about what happened and that’s what we told him. I feel he is somebody who is very good with the yorkers and he did very well.

“There were two occasions when we had to make the game and instead of using our part-timers and we bowled our frontliners. It was a very good bowling effort.”

