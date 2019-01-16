Toggle Menu
MS Dhoni’s value you cannot calculate at all, says Sunil Gavaskarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ms-dhoni-india-vs-australia-sunil-gavaskar-5541838/

MS Dhoni’s value you cannot calculate at all, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said the difference between MS Dhoni and many other players is the veteran stumper's reading of the game and match situations while standing behind the stumps.

India's M.S. Dhoni celebrates hitting the winning runs against Australia during their one day international cricket match in Adelaide, Australia
MS Dhoni showed glimpses of his old self in India’s series levelling win at Adelaide Oval. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a match-winning half century against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide, even hitting one of his trademark last-over sixes. The well-timed knock eased the pressure he had been under under due to inconsistent form.

“My prayer is to please leave the gentleman alone and he will continue to do well. He is also not getting younger. So the consistency you might have at a younger age will obviously not be there and you have to bear with that,” said Sunil Gavaskar on a programme for India Today.

With the World Cup approaching and strong showing by the likes of Rishabh Pant, the pressure has added on the 37-year-old two-time World Cup winning former captain’s future. But former captain Gavaskar feels he deserves better. “Bear with that little inconsistency. But he’s still tremendous value to the team… That value you cannot calculate at all,” the batting great said.

Also Read: 'The Finisher': How often MS Dhoni finishes matches in the final over

Gavaskar said the difference between MS Dhoni and many other players is the veteran stumper’s reading of the game and match situations while standing behind the stumps.

“He keeps telling the bowlers to bowl a particular delivery, what a batsman is planning to do. He has a sense of what a batsman is thinking…What the batsman is looking to do now…is he looking to get out of jail kind of shot?” he said.

“These are the kind of things where Dhoni helps the bowlers and of course with the field placing because Virat is so important in the deep (as he fields outside 30-yard circle) in the final overs when he saves those two runs diving around, takes magnificent catches in the deep,” he added.

Advertising

Gavaskar also spoke about the trust that current skipper Virat Kohli has Dhoni’s assessment of situations. “…it’s not possible for Virat to maybe have a conversation with the bowlers or to make adjustments to the square fielders. That is where Virat has complete faith and trust in Dhoni to make those little bit of adjustments for him,” Gavaskar said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ranji Trophy quarters: Vinay Kumar, Ronit More rescue Karnataka with dogged batting
2 Ranji Trophy quarters: Roosh Kalaria hat-trick puts Gujarat in command
3 Ranji Trophy quarters: Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer hits tons, lead Vidarbha's charge 