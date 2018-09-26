Asia Cup 2018 | Can’t talk about few things because I don’t want to get fined: MS Dhoni on umpiring errors

MS Dhoni was given LBW out 8 against Afghanistan. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni was given LBW out 8 against Afghanistan. (Source: AP)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took over the captaincy role once again against Afghanistan on Tuesday in the Asia Cup Super Four encounter, indirectly lamented the incorrect decisions made by the umpire in the course of the match. Needing 253 to win, India were bowled out for 252 with Rashid Khan dismissing Ravindra Jadeja in the final over, as the match ended in a tie. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 37-year-old said that Indian batsmen need to work on shot selection. “We got off to a very good start with the bat, but the wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. Shot-selection is something that we need to work on,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

He further went on to add that he does not wish to discuss a few things as he would get fined. “There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can’t talk about because I don’t want to get fined for it. It’s good that it’s a tie, but they played really well,” he said.

Dhoni, who was captaining India for the 200th time in an ODI, was adjudged LBW for 8 on a delivery Javed Ahmadi. Dhoni stepped out of the crease with long strides, which gave the impression that the ball might have spun down leg. But the umpires raised his fingers. With India left without a review, Dhoni had to walk back. The replays confirmed that it was indeed missing leg stumps by quite some distance.

MS Dhoni’s LBW dismissal. MS Dhoni’s LBW dismissal.

It was not the only wrong decision given by the umpire. Dinesh Karthik, who was well set for 44 in the middle, was also given out LBW by the umpire in Mohammad Nabi’s over. The ball clearly looked missing the leg stump and the replays confirmed the same. Karthik looked displeased at the decision but had to walk back.

Another controversial moment came in the final over when Ravindra Jadeja lofted a delivery from Rashid Khan for a boundary. After multiple replays, it was given a four, but the fans remained convinced that the allrounder should have been awarded a six.

Despite the tie, Afghanistan remained knocked out from the tournament. India will play the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh fixture on Friday in the Asia Cup final.

