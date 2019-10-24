Chief selector MSK Prasad on leaving MS Dhoni out of Bangladesh series: ‘We’re moving on’

There was little indication about MS Dhoni’s future after the India squad against Bangladesh was announced on Thursday and the 38-year-old was not named again. However, chief selector MSK Prasad didn’t help matters in any way.

“We are moving on, we are very clear,” Prasad told reporters when asked about Dhoni. India’s T20I and Test squads for the Bangladesh series were announced Thursday.

“Post the World Cup I have been very, very clear on this that after the World Cup we have started backing Rishabh Pant and we will still back him and see that he progresses well. He might not have had the best of matches and which is what was expected of him, but we can only make a player by backing him. We are very, very confident that he will come out successful and this is a clear thought process that post World Cup we are focussing on Rishabh Pant only,” Prasad said.

When asked if the India selectors have moved beyond Dhoni, he said, “That is what I made clear that we are moving on and giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side. With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you will understand our thought process.”

Dhoni has been away from all forms of cricket for more than three months now. Dhoni’s last international appearance was against New Zealand in the semi-final of World Cup 2019. Since then, there have been rumours about the former captain’s retirement, but little clarity.

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also said Wednesday that Dhoni will get the respect he deserves as long as he is in charge.

“It depends on him. Even when I was left out and when the entire world said he will never make it, I believed in myself and came back and played for four years,”

“You know champions don’t finish quickly. I don’t know what’s in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know,” he had said.