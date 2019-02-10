WATCH: MS Dhoni prevents the Indian flag from touching the ground

After winning hearts several times both on and off the field, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday once again proved his love for the nation. This was after a fan invaded the pitch to meet the 37-year-old during the third and final T20I against New Zealand. The intruder ran towards Dhoni to touch his feet but with an Indian flag in his hands. Just as he came close to Dhoni, he bent down to touch his feet. but at the same time, he didn’t realise that the flag in his hand brushed the ground. On realising this Dhoni quickly grabbed the tri-colour from the supporter.

The incident took place during the New Zealand innings, who after being invited to bat first posted 212 runs at the board. In response, India got off to a poor start but the Men In Blue made sure that they remain in the contest until the final over.

India eventually lost the match by four runs, but the efforts by the Indian squad was applauded by everyone.

Dhoni, who was playing in his 300th T20 match, couldn’t do much as he was dismissed on 2. He has played in 96 T20 Internationals, scoring 1548 runs at an average of 36.85. Dhoni also has 56 catches and 34 stumpings to his name.