WATCH: MS Dhoni prevents the Indian flag from touching the ground

The third T20I between India and New Zealand at Hamilton witnessed three incident of invaders entering the ground to meet MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni featured in his 300th T20 match. (AP Photo)

After winning hearts several times both on and off the field, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday once again proved his love for the nation. This was after a fan invaded the pitch to meet the 37-year-old during the third and final T20I against New Zealand. The intruder ran towards Dhoni to touch his feet but with an Indian flag in his hands. Just as he came close to Dhoni, he bent down to touch his feet. but at the same time, he didn’t realise that the flag in his hand brushed the ground. On realising this Dhoni quickly grabbed the tri-colour from the supporter.

