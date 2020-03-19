MS Dhoni’s India comeback: Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer offer contrasting opinions

MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian team continues to draw differing views. MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian team continues to draw differing views.

MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian team continues to be a topic of speculation even as international cricket and most domestic cricket has come to a halt. Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, both former India teammates of Dhoni, offered opposing views on their former captain on Wednesday.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It’ll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty,” Jaffer said in a tweet.

“Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them,” Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, told TOI.

Speaking about the T20 World Cup, Sehwag said India will have an edge over other teams with the return of Hardik Pandya. “The whole combination will change with an all-rounder of the calibre of Hardik,” he said.

The postponement of the IPL has also pushed back Dhoni’s return to cricket, with Chennai Super Kings having cancelled their pre-season training. He has not been in action since the 2019 ODI World Cup, with India coach Ravi Shastri having said Dhoni’s IPL performance would be crucial in deciding whether he would make it to India’s T20 World Cup team.

