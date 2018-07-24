MS Dhoni becomes highest income tax payer in Jharkhand, files ITR of Rs 12.17 crore

MS Dhoni’s act of taking the ball from umpires led many to believe he was retiring. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni’s act of taking the ball from umpires led many to believe he was retiring. (Source: Reuters)

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has emerged as the leading income tax payer from Jharkhand. By paying tax of Rs 12.17 crore for the assessment year of 2017-18, the extremely popular cricketer is above the rest of population of the state. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, Dhoni has also declared advance tax of Rs 3 crore for the next financial year.

As per chief income tax commissioner V Mahalingam, Dhoni had paid income tax of Rs 10.93 crore in the 2016-17 financial year. However, he was not the biggest tax payer from the state back then.

On the field, MS Dhoni’s future remains a point of contention as he did not have the greatest time in England. Jeered by fans, Dhoni’s low scoring rate didn’t please the fans in the second and third ODI. India then went on to lose the series 1-2. Following the third ODI, Dhoni’s simple act of taking the ball from the umpires was seen as a sign of retirement by many on social media. However, Ravi Shastri put those discussions and rumours to bed. “MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like. That’s rubbish. MS is not going anywhere,” he said in an interview to Times of India.

Sachin Tendulkar also suggested that it would be best for Dhoni to decide when he’s done playing cricket for the country – having already retired from Tests in 2014. “The player only has to take the call. A player of his calibre, who has been around for a long time, knows what is expected of him. And where he stands. So, I will leave the decision to him,” said Sachin to Mumbai Mirror.

During the England series, Dhoni became the only cricketer to enter 10,000 ODI runs club with a batting average of over 50. He also became the third fastest Indian to join the league after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

