MS Dhoni has played his last match for India: Ashish Nehra

MS Dhoni captained Ashish Nehra. (Source: File/PTI) MS Dhoni captained Ashish Nehra. (Source: File/PTI)

MS Dhoni has not donned the blue jersey since his sabbatical in July 2019. While the wicketkeeper is yet to address anything about his international future, its has become a big talking point among fans and experts.

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra, who played under the leadership of Dhoni, shared his thoughts on the same and said that the former India skipper has already played his last game for India and will not be seen.

“As much as I know MS Dhoni, he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove and we, in the media, discuss all these things because he hasn’t announced his retirement. Only he can tell what’s in his head,” said Nehra, on Star Sport show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“See as far as MS Dhoni’s international career is concerned, I don’t think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you are a captain, a selector or a coach and if MS Dhoni is ready to play, he will be my number one name on the list,” added Nehra, who is associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

“For me MS Dhoni’s game never came down, till the last game he played India had hoped to reach the World Cup final, till the time MS Dhoni was there. The minute he got run out everybody’s hopes were gone. It shows where his game was even at that time,” said Nehra.

On whether the IPL will be key to Dhoni’s comeback in the Indian team, Nehra said, “He knows how to run the team, he knows how to push youngsters forward, all those things I don’t need to repeat again and again. I don’t this IPL makes any difference to his stature, his aura as a player and I don’t think so that a tournament like IPL should be MS Dhoni’s selection criteria.”

