MS Dhoni had better backing than other players: Harbhajan Singh

On Christmas eve, Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. Even though the Turbanator, as he is popularly called, donned the Indian jersey for the last time in 2016, he was active in the Indian Premier League and was a regular voice in the commentary panel.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you,” he had written on Twitter, while announcing his retirement.

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

He, however, said in a recent interview that he could have played for few more years had BCCI supported players the way they did former captain MS Dhoni. “Dhoni had better backing than other players and if the rest of the players would have got the same kind of backing, then they would have played as well. It wasn’t as if the rest of the players forgot to swing a bat or didn’t know how to bowl all of a sudden,” he told Zee News.

“I was 31 when I took 400 wickets and if I would have played another 4-5 years, keeping in mind the kind of standards I had set for myself, I can tell you that I would have taken another 100-150 wickets or more,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh had been a prolific off-spinner for the Indian team. After making an entry into the international arena, he went on to take 417 Test wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is. In the IPL across 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has bagged 150 wickets in 163 matches.