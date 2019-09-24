MS Dhoni reminisces about ‘trial ball’ in gully cricket, watch video

MS Dhoni, amidst rumours of his international retirement, shared a fun video on social media where he reminisced about the concept of “trial balls” in gully cricket.

Advertising

Gully (Street) Cricket, an improvised variant of the sport is by far the most popular sport in India. For Dhoni, it was a throwback to his childhood.

Dhoni posted a video where he went down the memory lane, being nostalgic about the fun he had in his school days playing gully cricket. In the video, his friend was bowled out while trying to play a shot, but he denied walking away from the crease, as it was a “trial ball”.

The World Cup-winning former India captain captioned the video and wrote, “Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy.”

Dhoni has been the foundation stone for Indian cricket for more than a decade, ever since he took the mantle of captaincy in the 2007 T20I World Cup, which India won beating their traditional rivals Pakistan in the final. Now, nearing the end of his career, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is taking time off after the 2019 World Cup.

To serve his regiment in Indian Army, he missed the recently concluded India’s tour of West Indies, and also the ongoing home series against South Africa. As per reports, he has extended his break until November and will miss the home series against Bangladesh as well.