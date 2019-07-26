MS Dhoni gets patrolling, guard duties in Kashmir

Former India captain MS Dhoni will carry out patrolling, guard and post duties while he serves with his battalion in Kashmir, the Army said Thursday. In a statement, the Indian Army said,”Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19.”

The statement said that the unit will be posted in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. “As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the statement said.

Dhoni had ruled himself out of India’s upcoming series against West Indies due to his commitments with the Territorial Army. As this piece points out, the former Indian captain will be among the few Indian cricketers to see active duty with the armed forces despite multiple cricketers receiving honorary ranks.

The former India captain holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). This is an honour he was accorded by the Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao, a leading expert in close combat warfare. In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps in the Agra training camp.-

Dhoni, 37, has been seen in his Army greens on many occasions. In the recent World Cup, there was a controversy over a military logo he sported on his wicketkeeping gloves, something that the ICC objected to and was later covered.

When he had been given the honorary rank in 2011, Dhoni had said, “Since childhood, I had wanted to join the Army. I used to visit the cantonment area and seeing the soldiers I used to think that one day I will also be among them.”