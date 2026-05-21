Gaikwad on MS Dhoni playing IPL 2027: ‘You and I will know next year’

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The future of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings remains uncertain, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitting that even the dressing room does not yet know whether the veteran will return for IPL 2027.
“You and I’ll get to know it next year,” Gaikwad said after CSK’s crushing 89-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. “It’s a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season, but really happy with the guys we have.”
Dhoni did not play a single game in IPL 2026. The 44-year-old was initially expected to miss only the opening two weeks of the season while recovering from a calf injury. However, the former India captain never returned to action as the tournament progressed.
Things worsened when Dhoni suffered a thumb injury ahead of CSK’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, further complicating any hopes of a comeback during the second half of the campaign.
Without Dhoni – both as a finisher and a calming presence – CSK endured one of their most disappointing IPL seasons.
Thursday’s heavy defeat against Gujarat officially ended their playoff hopes and underlined the transition phase the five-time champions currently find themselves in.
For years, Dhoni’s presence at the back end of innings has masked several flaws within the CSK batting order. Even in his advancing years, his ability to finish games and control tense moments remained invaluable. Gaikwad acknowledged that void while describing Dhoni as someone capable of “changing the game just by staying in the crease.”
Whether the former captain returns for one final season or quietly steps away, the end of IPL 2026 has once again left Indian cricket waiting for answers only MS Dhoni can provide.
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