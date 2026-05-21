Gaikwad on MS Dhoni playing IPL 2027: ‘You and I will know next year’

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Friday, April 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The future of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings remains uncertain, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitting that even the dressing room does not yet know whether the veteran will return for IPL 2027.

“You and I’ll get to know it next year,” Gaikwad said after CSK’s crushing 89-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. “It’s a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season, but really happy with the guys we have.”

Dhoni did not play a single game in IPL 2026. The 44-year-old was initially expected to miss only the opening two weeks of the season while recovering from a calf injury. However, the former India captain never returned to action as the tournament progressed.