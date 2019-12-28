I’m sure MS Dhoni had communication with captain, selectors on future: Sourav Ganguly

MS Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. MS Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future.

MS Dhoni’s future has been a topic of hot debate this year. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

On Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that he believes that Dhoni has “surely” communicated his plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selection committee.

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss it,” Ganguly said during the latest episode of ‘Inspiration’ on India Today.

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”

“You won’t get another MS Dhoni very, very soon, but what he does- whether he wants to play, whether he doesn’t want to play, is up to him.”

Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

Last month Dhoni sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket and said, “January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” at an event in Mumbai.

