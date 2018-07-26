MS Dhoni enjoys break from cricket, plays football with Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Ishaan Khatter. (Twitter/@Im_msd7) Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Ishaan Khatter. (Twitter/@Im_msd7)

With India set to play England in the five-match Test series, the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from the format in 2014, has a long break away from cricket. The 37-year old, on Sunday, visited All Stars Football Club in Bandra, where some of the biggest Bollywood stars turn up to play football. The wicketkeeper-batsman was seen playing football with some of the members of the club including Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter.

Dhoni, who recently returned to India, after the culmination of limited-overs series against England, was also seen giving some bits of advice to the Dhadak actor, who starred alongside Jahanvi Kapoor in the movie, along with other youngsters playing alongside him.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the football match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the football match.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing football. Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing football.

It is not the first time Dhoni has been seeing playing football with the Bollywood stars. In 2017, the 2011 World Cup winning captain took part in the Celebrity Clasico between the All Stars FC and All Hearts FC. Dhoni played for All Hearts FC which was led by Virat Kohli. The match was won by All Hearts FC 7-3.

Dhoni recently received criticism for his slow scoring rate in the 3-match ODI series against England. The wicketkeeper-batsman fail 75 runs in three matches, as India lost the 50-overs series 2-1 to England.

