BREAKING: MS Dhoni to have fitness test ahead of Delhi Capitals game; Dewald Brevis inches closer to return for CSK

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Having suffered three straight losses, Chennai Super Kings is likely to receive a huge boost with the injured MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis nearing full fitness before their next fixture against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Indian Express understands that the former captain, who led the franchise to five IPL titles, is likely to have a fitness test in the next couple of days and if he passes it, will take the field against Delhi at Chepauk.
Dhoni, who injured his calf during the preparatory camp, hasn’t featured so far in the IPL. The 44-year-old, hasn’t been travelling with the team to away fixtures and was also absent at Chepauk for the home game against Punjab Kings last Friday. While he has been regularly attending the training sessions with the team, due to the protocols he hasn’t travelled to the stadium on match days.
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Ahead of the Punjab fixture, Dhoni not only trained but had an extensive batting session in the MAC B ground. On the eve of the match as well, he batted on the practice pitches in the main stadium without any discomfort. However, the franchise hasn’t shown signs of rushing him back and has instead chosen to give him time to fully recover. And there is a strong likelihood that Dhoni could be in contention for the match on Saturday.
Similarly, there is good news with regards to Brevis. The middle-order batsman, who is capable of playing game changing knocks, has been a big miss for CSK in the three matches. Like Dhoni, Brevis had picked up a side strain during the pre-season camp, which meant he hasn’t played a game this season. Although he travelled to Guwahati and even to Bengaluru for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he wasn’t included in the XII as he was still not 100 percent match fit. Speaking after the loss against RCB, head coach Stephen Fleming revealed Brevis is closer to return. “We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It’s a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back,” Fleming said.
Brevis’ return would be a big boost for CSK as their middle-order has looked fragile in his absence.
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