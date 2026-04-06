BREAKING: MS Dhoni to have fitness test ahead of Delhi Capitals game; Dewald Brevis inches closer to return for CSK

Having suffered three straight losses, Chennai Super Kings is likely to receive a huge boost with the injured MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis nearing full fitness before their next fixture against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Indian Express understands that the former captain, who led the franchise to five IPL titles, is likely to have a fitness test in the next couple of days and if he passes it, will take the field against Delhi at Chepauk.

Dhoni, who injured his calf during the preparatory camp, hasn’t featured so far in the IPL. The 44-year-old, hasn’t been travelling with the team to away fixtures and was also absent at Chepauk for the home game against Punjab Kings last Friday. While he has been regularly attending the training sessions with the team, due to the protocols he hasn’t travelled to the stadium on match days.