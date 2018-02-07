MS Dhoni becomes first India wicketkeeper to reach 400 dismissals in ODIs

MS Dhoni was involved in Markram’s dismissal. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni was involved in Markram’s dismissal. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni’s stumping of South African captain Aiden Markram in Cape Town during the third ODI was the 400th time he effected a dismissal in the 50-over game. He is the first Indian wicketkeeper to do so and the fourth after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and South Africa’s Mark Boucher.

Dhoni took 315 matches to get to the mark. Sangakkara, who tops this list, had 482 dismissals from 404 matches while Gilchrist and Boucher were involved in 472 and 424 dismissals respectively. Interestingly, Dhoni has 105 stumpings to his name so far, most by any glovesman in ODI cricket.

Congratulations @msdhoni 1st Indian and fourth wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals #SAvIND that’s BIG number #400 👊 @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 7 February 2018

In the 17th over of the South African innings, chinaman bowler Kuldeep deceived Markram with a tossed up delivery and Dhoni subsequently disturbed the woodwork behind the Proteas captain to send him back in the hut.

Earlier, in the day, the visiting team rode on captain Virat Kohli’s scintillating 160* to compile a score of 303/6 in 50 overs. Later, South Africa started off the chase disappointingly after losing Hashim Amla early but Markram and JP Duminy resisted against India’s pace attack.

But the script totally changed when the wrist spinners were introduced in the attack as South Africa lost three wickets in quick succession that included Markram and Duminy to be reduced to 95/4 in 22nd over. India lead the 6-match series 2-0.

