Jharkhand CM appeals to BCCI to hold farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. (Twitter/HemantSoren)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, reacting to news of MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, appealed to the BCCI to organize a farewell match for the former Indian captain in Ranchi.

“I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

देश और झारखण्ड को गर्व और उत्साह के अनेक क्षण देने वाले माही ने आज अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास ले लिया है।हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने नहीं देख पायेंगे।पर देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच राँची में हो जिसका 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XFt5zBSvG8 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें – सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2020

हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने अब नहीं देख पायेंगे। लेकिन देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ। हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच रांची में हो जिसका गवाह पूरा विश्व बने। @BCCI से अपील करना चाहूँगा। माही का फेयरवेल मैच कराया जाये। मेजबानी झारखण्ड करेगा। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) August 15, 2020

Dhoni shocked the nation by announcing on Instagram on Saturday (August 15) that he was to be considered retired “as of 1929 hours”. Suresh Raina, who last played for India in 2018, announced minutes later through a similar Instagram post that he would be following MS Dhoni.

Dhoni had been born in Jharkhand and studied there. He played for the Jharkhand team from 2004 onwards, before making his India debut.

The dasher from Ranchi made his debut in 2004, going on to become one of the country’s most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

Earlier this year, Dhoni had been seen practising with the Jharkhand domestic side in Ranchi.

He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. His return to cricket in the upcoming IPL has been eagerly anticipated for a long time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd