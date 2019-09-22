MS Dhoni extends break, to miss Bangladesh T20I series: Report

MS Dhoni has extended his break from cricket and is now set to miss India’s home T20I series against Bangladesh in November as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Advertising

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror on Sunday, Dhoni has decided to ‘extend his vacation’ from cricket till November. It was earlier announced that he would return to action in mid-September, missing the tour of West Indies and the ongoing home series against South Africa.

India are scheduled to host Bangladesh for a T20I series in the early part of November. According to the reports, Dhoni will not return behind the stumps for that series.

The earliest that the 38-year-old can be seen in India colours next may be when India play a T20I series against West Indies in December, or when Australia tour India early next year.

Breaking 💔 “MS Dhoni extends his break till November, remains unavailable for Bangladesh T20Is” – Report pic.twitter.com/8D1RbsQlVD — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 22, 2019

Dhoni, a veteran of 350 ODIs, who quit playing Tests at the end of 2014, has not provided any hint of what his plans are. He last played for India in the World Cup in July.

He made himself unavailable for India’s tour of the West Indies and instead opted to spend 15 days with India’s territorial army, a reservist force that draws on civilians who can do short stints to assist the military.