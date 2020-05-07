MS Dhoni came in because I was dropped, don’t see myself unlucky: Parthiv Patel

During Dhoni’s stint, a lot of wicketkeepers missed their chance of representing the national side despite performing in the domestic cricket. (PTI) During Dhoni’s stint, a lot of wicketkeepers missed their chance of representing the national side despite performing in the domestic cricket. (PTI)

Parthiv Patel made his India debut in 2002 but the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to cement his place in the national set-up after the arrival of MS Dhoni. Dhoni had made a mark by producing quite a few standout performances in the domestic circuit and he replicated the same after being introduced on the global stage.

After a couple of failures, Dhoni kickstarted his career with a destructive 148 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Since then there has been no looking back for the Jharkhand based cricketer as he went on to produce several match-winning performances for the Indian team.

Following India’s first-round exit from the 2007 cricket World Cup held in West Indies, Dhoni led an inexperienced batch to win the maiden T20 World Cup held later in the same year in South Africa. Four years later he led India to their second ODI World Cup crown after a long gap of 28 years. Under his leadership the Indian team won several other accolades, making him one of the most successful captains the game has ever seen.

It is also true that during Dhoni’s stint, a lot of wicketkeepers missed their chance of representing the national side despite performing in the domestic cricket, including the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel among others.

In a recent interview, Patel was asked if he considered himself ‘unlucky’ to be born in the Dhoni era. However, the southpaw admitted that Dhoni had stepped up when he was presented with opportunities, something that he couldn’t.

“I don’t see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him,” Parthiv said while speaking on 100 Hours 100 Stars – a video campaign by Fever Network.

“Dhoni came into the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don’t believe that,” he added.

Parthiv further said that Dhoni made the most of the opportunities that came his way, and hence he went on to achieve so many big things for Indian cricket. “Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don’t feel unlucky at all,” Parthiv said.

