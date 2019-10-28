WATCH: MS Dhoni stuns Dwayne Bravo with back-hand smash in table tennis

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has won several glories for the country in cricket. However, when it comes to other sports especially football, Dhoni has proved that he is equally good at it.

On the occasion of Diwali, Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings reminisced about one such moment, when the CSK boys tried to conquer another sport and Dhoni like most of the times surprised everyone with his table tennis skills.

In the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen engaged in some “ping pong” action with West Indies cricketer and CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo. The video, which was shot back in March 2019, shows Dhoni leaving Windies all-rounder shocked with a powerful back-hand smash. Ravindra Jadeja is also a part of the video and the Indian all-rounder can be seen playing Pool.

After India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup, the former India skipper has kept himself away from the sport. Dhoni will also not feature in India’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, which starts from November 3.

The talk about his retirement has been a buzz around the town for a while, but Dhoni himself is yet to reveal anything about his future in the international circuit.