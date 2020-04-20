‘It was a very very close race’: Dwayne Bravo recalls dash with MS Dhoni after IPL final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni with teammate Dwayne Bravo during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni with teammate Dwayne Bravo during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo)

Moments after the IPL 2018 finale between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), members of the victorious CSK side- Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni were seen tussling in a ‘three-run dash’. Dhoni, who has time and again showcased his lightning-quick ability between the 22 yards, had challenged Bravo, which was gleefully accepted by the West Indian.

It was a close fight between the two and what came as a surprise was Bravo giving a tough competition to the former India skipper.

It is difficult to see who won the race though, as both players cross the line almost at the same time. The CSK Twitter account declared their ‘Thala’ as their winner but it was a game of fine margins.

Recalling the incident, Bravo claimed it was an impromptu dash after Dhoni had called him an ‘old guy’ before the tournament. Bravo also mentioned that it was his decision to race after the conclusion of IPL, with none of them wanting to miss the matches due to an injury.

“He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man, I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, ‘I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets’. He said ‘no chance’. I said ‘we will do it after the tournament is over’,” Bravo said during an Instagram live chat with Chennai Super Kings.

“I said ‘I don’t want to do it in the middle of the tournament and one of us pop our hamstrings’. We did it after the final. It was a very close race, very very close,” he added.

Bravo also expressed his desire to continue with CSK at this point of his career and thanked both skipper Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing enormous faith in him.

“I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself,” Bravo said.

“Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains,even in the commentary they said ‘it’s time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death’.”

“CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won’t always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent.”

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 season has been suspended until further notice and the chances of the tournament being conducted anytime soon seems bleak.

